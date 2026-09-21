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Live at Capitol Hall : Coyote Rodeo

Live at Capitol Hall : Coyote Rodeo

Join us for Coyote Rodeo live at Capitol Hall on Saturday, April 17, 2027. The Asheville, North Carolina band blends bluegrass tradition with expansive arrangements, improvisation, and a modern edge. Guitar, banjo, mandolin, dobro, pedal steel, and bass fuel a sound that stretches beyond acoustic music’s usual boundaries.

Capitol Hall
$15 adv and $20 dos
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 17 Apr 2027
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Coyote Rodeo
https://coyoterodeo.com/
Capitol Hall
105 North Main Avenue
Erwin, Tennessee 37650
(828) 768-3025
booking@capitolhall.com
https://capitolhall.com/