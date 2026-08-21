Join Lillie Syracuse & Friends at White Horse Black Mountain for an evening of original music, storytelling, and collaboration.

Blending folk, soul, and Americana, singer-songwriter Lillie Syracuse brings expressive vocals and thoughtful songwriting to the stage. Her music explores themes of love, loss, connection, and the beauty of everyday life.

Lillie will be joined by musical friends for a special performance highlighting her songwriting and the creative chemistry of musicians sharing the stage.

Learn more: Lillie Syracuse

More info: https://whitehorseblackmountain.org/product/lillie-syracuse-friends-winter-series/