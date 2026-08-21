Lillie Syracuse and Friends Winter Series - 1/22
Lillie Syracuse and Friends Winter Series - 1/22
Join Lillie Syracuse & Friends at White Horse Black Mountain for an evening of original music, storytelling, and collaboration.
Blending folk, soul, and Americana, singer-songwriter Lillie Syracuse brings expressive vocals and thoughtful songwriting to the stage. Her music explores themes of love, loss, connection, and the beauty of everyday life.
Lillie will be joined by musical friends for a special performance highlighting her songwriting and the creative chemistry of musicians sharing the stage.
Learn more: Lillie Syracuse
More info: https://whitehorseblackmountain.org/product/lillie-syracuse-friends-winter-series/
White Horse Black Mountain
Donate What You Can
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 22 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
White Horse Black Mountain
marketing@whitehorseblackmountain.org
White Horse Black Mountain
105C Montreat Rd, Black Mountain, NC 28711Black Mountain , North Carolina 28711
marketing@whitehorseblackmountain.org