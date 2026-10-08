Libby Dale + Jackson Grimm LIVE - 10/25

Surprise! Another opportunity to catch a Leveller show in October! We are hosting Libby Dale and Jackson Grimm for an evening of melodic tunes on Sunday, October 25th starting at 7pm. Libby’s “rippling Smoky Mountain voice” (WMOT) and GRAMMY-award winning fiddle playing have made her a fixture of Nashville’s Americana, indie, and country scenes. Weitnauer has toured and performed with acts like Kelsey Waldon and Margo Price, and co-founded the critically-acclaimed indie folk-rock collective Dallas Ugly. Combining alt-country and folk pop influences, Dale creates a sonic dreamland where the voices of Nanci Griffith and Iris DeMent meet the genre agnosticism of more contemporary indie acts. 2026 brings her highly anticipated full-length solo debut, Freehand. Jackson Grimm is a singer-songwriter based out of Asheville, NC. His music invokes the sounds of Appalachia and pays homage to the new scene of folk music. This is a show you do not want to miss!

*$10 suggested donation to support the artists