LGBTQ Health Services in Asheville - 5/28

For more than 30 years, Western North Carolina Community Health Services (WNCCHS) has been providing comprehensive healthcare—with dignity—for ALL people.

Join us to learn more about how WNCCHS delivers whole-person health services for the LGBTQ community. We invite you to come with your questions, your ideas, and your feedback. Dr. Jennifer Abbott and Anita Case will talk about their work, listen to the community's needs, and explore how we can continue to grow together.

Dr. Jennifer Abbott is a board-certified family physician who has worked at WNCCHS since 2005. She is a graduate of the University of Colorado School of Medicine and MAHEC Family Medicine Residency Program. Her practice includes pediatric, adolescent and adult medicine, with a special focus on gynecological procedures. Dr. Abbott is also certified as an HIV specialist through the American Academy of HIV Medicine.

Anita Case, MSW, serves as Chief Executive Officer of Western North Carolina Community Health Services. She joined the organization in March 2025 after nearly 20 years as CEO of Affinity Health Center, a federally qualified health center (FQHC) in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and brings 28 years of experience in nonprofit health care. Anita remains a Licensed Master Social Worker. A native of Rutherfordton, North Carolina, she earned her Bachelor of Arts from Wake Forest University and a Master of Social Work from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.