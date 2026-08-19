Step back into the golden era of folk rock with Laurel Canyon East! Celebrating the iconic sounds of the 1960s and ’70s, the band brings to life the music of Crosby, Stills & Nash, the Eagles, the Byrds, Linda Ronstadt, Stevie Nicks, Jackson Browne, Joni Mitchell, and more.

From rich harmonies to timeless songwriting, Laurel Canyon East captures the spirit of a musical era defined by creativity, collaboration, and connection. Join us for an evening of familiar favorites, great music, and the songs that helped shape a gener

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