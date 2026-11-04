Land O' Sky Christmas Bazaar - 12/05

Land O' Sky Garden Club Christmas Bazaar

New Location for 2026

When: December 5, 2026

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: First Congregational Church of Hendersonville, 1735 Fifth Ave., Hendersonville

Locals know the best places to shop, and for years the Land O’ Sky Garden Club’s annual Christmas

Bazaar has offered the best in fresh greenery and gifts. Proceeds from this one-day-only sale return to our

community, funding gardens, scholarships, and programs right here in Henderson County.

This year we will be located at Hendersonville’s First Congregational Church, bringing all the treats,

greenery and specially designed holiday goods the community has appreciated year after year at this

annual sale. Food and crafts will be indoors, with plenty of parking available. A few of our special

products include:

- Handmade crafts including vintage-themed, washi and more.

- Fresh Yule Logs adorned with locally sourced foliage.

- Lucious baked goods, jams other homemade treats.

- Our signature paperwhites and amaryllis bulbs in festive pots of every style, from rustic to sophisticated.

- Custom-designed wreaths at our wreath bar; where you pick the ribbons, pinecones, feathers and much,

much more to make your wreath uniquely festive.

For more information about the Land O’ Sky Garden Club Christmas Bazaar visit us at:

Website: https://www.landoskygardenclub.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552766879521

Instagram: @landoskygarden-club