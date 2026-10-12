Ladies’ Night Out FUN-draiser

Kick off the holiday season with one of our most anticipated events of the year! Ladies’ Night Out is an evening filled with festive fun, delicious food and drinks, live music, holiday shopping, and plenty of surprises, all while supporting an important local cause.

The store will be transformed for the Christmas and holiday season, creating a beautiful, festive backdrop for an evening with friends.

Come enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres and drinks, browse the store with 20% off storewide, sample special treats, listen to live music, and take part in some fun giveaways. New this year, guests can also bid on special items and experiences in our Silent Auction.

𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆

This year’s charitable recipient is Casting for Hope, a North Carolina nonprofit that supports the financial, emotional, and spiritual needs of women living with ovarian and other gynecological cancers.

A portion of every ticket sold, along with 100% of Silent Auction proceeds, will go directly to Casting for Hope.

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁’𝘀 𝗛𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴

• 20% off storewide shopping

• NEW! Silent auction

• Live band: Breakfast for Dinner

• Drinks and heavy hors d’oeuvres

• Giveaways

• Free tasting samples

• Holiday inspiration throughout the store

𝗧𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀

Through November 11

• Online Single Ticket: $35 each

• Online Group of 3+: $30 each

November 12

• At the Door: $40 each

