A powerhouse voice, gritty blues-rock, and the kind of stage presence that commands a room. Kelli Baker isn’t called the “Phoenix of Modern Blues” for nothing.

Having shared stages with ZZ Top, George Thorogood & The Destroyers, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, and Samantha Fish, Baker is earning national attention for her soulful vocals, raw songwriting, and electrifying live performances.

Personally signed to Gulf Coast Records by blues legend Mike Zito, Baker won Nashville’s 2024 Blues Revival Competition and is set to release her debut album, *MOTHER*, on November 13, 2026, featuring Keb’ Mo’ and The McCrary Sisters.

Catch one of modern blues-rock’s rising voices in an intimate live setting.

More info: https://whitehorseblackmountain.org/product/kelli-baker-band/