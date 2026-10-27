Keb' Mo' 11/08
Keb' Mo' 11/08
At 21, Keb’ landed his first major gig with Jefferson Airplane violinist Papa John Creach. A respected guitarist, songwriter, and arranger, his evocative playing and singing link the past and present, transporting audiences into a blues space only available by listening to Keb’ and his guitar.
Peace Center Concert Hall
starting at $49.50
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Peace Center
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
Peace Center Concert Hall
300 S. Main StreetGreenville, South Carolina 29601
864-467-3000
info@peacecenter.org