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Keb' Mo' 11/08

Keb' Mo' 11/08

At 21, Keb’ landed his first major gig with Jefferson Airplane violinist Papa John Creach. A respected guitarist, songwriter, and arranger, his evocative playing and singing link the past and present, transporting audiences into a blues space only available by listening to Keb’ and his guitar.

Peace Center Concert Hall
starting at $49.50
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Peace Center
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
https://www.peacecenter.org/events/detail/26-allen-stone
Peace Center Concert Hall
300 S. Main Street
Greenville, South Carolina 29601
864-467-3000
info@peacecenter.org
https://www.peacecenter.org/events/detail/27-keb-mo