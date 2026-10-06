Kathleen Edwards in WNC! - 10/24

Highlander is thrilled to welcome one of our all time favorites, the legendary Kathleen Edwards Kathleen Edwards, as Guest Artist at our next Salon Series performance on Thursday, October 24th at 9pm⚡️

Since debuting in 2003, Edwards has released six albums, beginning with the iconic “Failer” through “Asking for Flowers”, up to her most recent release- 2026’s “Billionaire”. Celebrated as one of the forebears of modern alt-country and Americana music, Edwards is beloved and adored by fans and fellow musicians. She has garnered praise from Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, The New Yorker, and The New York Times, who praises her “droll, observant and unsparing tone that is all her own. In her best lines, Edwards has the conversational vernacular and emotional eloquence of a great short-story writer.”Along the way, she has also amassed countless nominations for JUNO and Americana Awards and, in 2012, was awarded the SOCAN Songwriting Prize🫶

Her incredible catalog exists on repeat in all of our favorite playlists and her most recent album “Billionaire” is sure to contribute to the mix. Evoking her debut “Failer”, the new 10-song album is full of Edwards’ trademark lyrical sharpness and unflinching observations and was produced by Jason Isbell and Gena Johnson🤌

Come commune with this legendary artist by candlelight in our cozy mountain tavern, as only Highlander can do it. Welcome to Peak Fall, Friends