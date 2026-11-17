Josh Daniel and Friends Present: The Last Waltz Experience - 11/27
Josh Daniel and Friends Present: The Last Waltz Experience - 11/27
Josh Daniel’s Last Waltz Experience is a powerful tribute to The Band’s iconic 1976 farewell. Since 2011 it’s grown from a Thanksgiving tradition to a full-scale roots rock celebration, featuring top-tier guests & honoring legends like Dylan & Levon Helm.
Two nights, two different setlists and different guests each night for a unique experience!
Visulite Theatre
$18 advanced / $22 day of
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Visulite Theatre
Artist Group Info
Josh Daniel
Visulite Theatre
1615 Elizabeth AveCharlotte, North Carolina 28204
704.358.9200
boxoffice@visulite.com