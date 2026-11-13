Joseph Foglia Quartet - 11/22

Kick off Thanksgiving week at Hotel Eve with New York City tenor saxophonist and composer Joseph Foglia, joined by an exceptional lineup of musicians for an evening of inspired jazz and dynamic improvisation.

Based in Harlem, New York City, Joseph Foglia is an accomplished tenor saxophonist, composer, and educator whose music honors the rich traditions of jazz while embracing the creativity of a new generation. A compelling improviser with a distinctive musical voice, Foglia is a three-time recipient of the New Jersey Jazz Society Merit Scholarship Awardand has performed alongside acclaimed artists including Etienne Charles, Dayna Stephens, Taylor Eigsti, Al Strong, Jerry Weldon, and Michael Ode.

Following the release of his debut album, The Three Ears, Foglia continues to establish himself as an exciting bandleader and composer, blending a deep reverence for jazz's lineage with his own evolving artistic vision.

Joining Joseph Foglia for this special performance:

Ryan Mole | Guitar

A graduate of UNC Greensboro with a degree in guitar performance, Mole is a North Carolina-based guitarist whose work spans classical, rock, jazz, and experimental music. An active performer and collaborator in regional music projects, he also serves as a guitar instructor at the Cary School of Music.

Alston Harris | Drums

A graduate of UNC Greensboro's music program, Harris is an accomplished drummer and percussionist whose performance credits include indie-alternative group Bedrumor, regional jazz ensembles, and featured solo appearances with the Triad Community Band. His versatility has made him an active presence across North Carolina's music scene.

Steve LaSpina | Bass

An internationally acclaimed bassist with a career spanning decades, LaSpina has performed and recorded with jazz legends including Stan Getz, Benny Carter, Chet Baker, Jim Hall, Phil Woods, Clark Terry, Marian McPartland, and Toots Thielemans. With credits on more than 100 recordings and a distinguished tenure on the faculty at New York University, LaSpina brings an extraordinary musical legacy to the stage.

$15 | Advance tickets recommended.

Ticket link:

https://hotel-eve-jazz.turntabletickets.com/shows/12591/2026-11-22