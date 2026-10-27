John R. Miller Live at The Mockingbird - 11/07
John R. Miller Live at The Mockingbird - 11/07
West Virginia-raised singer-songwriter John R. Miller has built a reputation as a thoughtful, boundary-pushing voice in alt-country and Americana, drawing from punk, traditional Appalachian music, and less conventional rock influences.
Reserved Cocktail Seating; Doors 6:30
The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
$38.50
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Peace Center
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
330 S. Main St.Greenville, South Carolina 29601
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org