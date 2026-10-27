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John R. Miller Live at The Mockingbird - 11/07

John R. Miller Live at The Mockingbird - 11/07

West Virginia-raised singer-songwriter John R. Miller has built a reputation as a thoughtful, boundary-pushing voice in alt-country and Americana, drawing from punk, traditional Appalachian music, and less conventional rock influences.

Reserved Cocktail Seating; Doors 6:30

The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
$38.50
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Peace Center
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
https://www.peacecenter.org/events/detail/26-allen-stone
The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
330 S. Main St.
Greenville, South Carolina 29601
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
https://www.peacecenter.org/events/detail/26-bird-and-byron