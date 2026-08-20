Jazz Showcase with Dr. Bill Bares - 1/06
Jazz Showcase with Dr. Bill Bares - 1/06
White Horse’s Jazz Showcase presents Jazz Piano Summit, hosted by Dr. Bill Bares and featuring standout pianists from across the area.
This evening puts the piano in the spotlight, celebrating the individual styles and musical voices of our region’s jazz players. Whether you’re a longtime jazz listener or simply love the sound of the keys, come discover the talent close to home.
More info: https://whitehorseblackmountain.org/product/jazz-showcase-w-bill-bares-1-6/
White Horse Black Mountain
Donate What You Can
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 6 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
White Horse Black Mountain
marketing@whitehorseblackmountain.org
White Horse Black Mountain
105C Montreat Rd, Black Mountain, NC 28711Black Mountain , North Carolina 28711
marketing@whitehorseblackmountain.org