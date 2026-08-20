White Horse’s Jazz Showcase presents Jazz Piano Summit, hosted by Dr. Bill Bares and featuring standout pianists from across the area.

This evening puts the piano in the spotlight, celebrating the individual styles and musical voices of our region’s jazz players. Whether you’re a longtime jazz listener or simply love the sound of the keys, come discover the talent close to home.

More info: https://whitehorseblackmountain.org/product/jazz-showcase-w-bill-bares-1-6/