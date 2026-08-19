Jazz Showcase with Dr. Bill Bares - 12/29
Jazz Showcase with Dr. Bill Bares - 12/29
Join us for the Jazz Showcase with Dr. Bill Bares, featuring talented regional jazz musicians, UNC Asheville faculty, and special guests. Enjoy an evening of live jazz celebrating the creativity, collaboration, and rich musical talent of Western North Carolina.
More info: https://whitehorseblackmountain.org/product/jazz-showcase-with-dr-bill-bares-12-29/
White Horse Black Mountain
Donate What You Can
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 29 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
White Horse Black Mountain
marketing@whitehorseblackmountain.org
White Horse Black Mountain
105C Montreat Rd, Black Mountain, NC 28711Black Mountain , North Carolina 28711
marketing@whitehorseblackmountain.org