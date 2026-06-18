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Jazz Showcase

Jazz Showcase

The Jazz Showcase is curated by esteemed pianist, scholar, and UNC Asheville music professor Dr. Bill Bares; this showcase series is dedicated to bringing the region’s finest jazz musicians and most compelling sounds to our stage in a true listening room experience.
The Jazz we have is amazing and is every 1st and 3rd Wednesday at 7pm

White Horse Black Mountain
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every 12 months on Wednesday through Dec 16, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

White Horse Black Mountain
(828) 669-0816
boxoffice@whitehorseblackmountain.com
https://www.whitehorseblackmountain.com/

Artist Group Info

marketing@whitehorseblackmountain.org
White Horse Black Mountain
105C Montreat Rd, Black Mountain, NC 28711
Black Mountain , North Carolina 28711
marketing@whitehorseblackmountain.org
https://www.whitehorseblackmountain.org