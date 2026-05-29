Jazz Foundation of America presents "A Great Day in Marshall"
Jazz Foundation of America presents "A Great Day in Marshall"
On June 27, Jazz Foundation of America returns to Marshall, NC, for “A Great Day in Marshall,” a free mini-festival celebrating the resilience of Western North Carolina’s music community following Hurricane Helene. Spanning six local venues, the event will create 80 paid opportunities for area musicians while honoring JFA’s ongoing commitment to supporting artists in need.
Downtown Marshall
Free
01:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Jazz Foundation of America
Downtown Marshall