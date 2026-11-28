Jazz Christmas celebration at The Farm featuring the Frank Southecorvo Jazz Quintet:

Frank Southecorvo – tenor saxophone

Mary Kay Williams – vocals

Kevin Sanders – keyboard

Bryan White – double bass

Rick Dilling - drums

This elegant ensemble will perform jazz arrangements of classic Christmas songs mixed with choice

jazz standards. In addition to Mary Kay’s sumptuous vocals, expect captivating improvisation and

infectious grooves. This band really swings! Paired with the delicious New Orleans culinary offerings

of chef Mike Ferrari, and delicious cocktails, this will be a perfect way to ring in the holidays!