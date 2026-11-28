Jazz Christmas speakeasy at THE FARM
Jazz Christmas speakeasy at THE FARM
Jazz Christmas celebration at The Farm featuring the Frank Southecorvo Jazz Quintet:
Frank Southecorvo – tenor saxophone
Mary Kay Williams – vocals
Kevin Sanders – keyboard
Bryan White – double bass
Rick Dilling - drums
This elegant ensemble will perform jazz arrangements of classic Christmas songs mixed with choice
jazz standards. In addition to Mary Kay’s sumptuous vocals, expect captivating improvisation and
infectious grooves. This band really swings! Paired with the delicious New Orleans culinary offerings
of chef Mike Ferrari, and delicious cocktails, this will be a perfect way to ring in the holidays!
The Farm
$20 advance/$25 door
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
THE FARM
Artist Group Info
Frank Southecorvo
fsouthecorvo@gmail.com
The Farm
215 Justice Ridge RoadCandler, North Carolina 28715
8286670666
events@thefarmevents.com