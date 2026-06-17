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Jan and Beattie Wood Concerto Competition Finals

Jan and Beattie Wood Concerto Competition Finals

Tomorrow’s stars take center stage!

Witness the thrilling final round of our annual competition, where exceptional young musicians compete for the chance to win a full scholarship to Brevard 2027 and perform as soloists with the Brevard Music Center Orchestra in our “Soloists of Tomorrow” concert on July 26.

Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
349 Andante Ln
Brevard, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2105
https://www.brevardmusic.org/event/jan-and-beattie-wood-concerto-competition-finals/