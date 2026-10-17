James McMurtry and the Martial Law Review - 1/28
James McMurtry and the Martial Law Review - 1/28
James McMurtry and the Martial Law Review bring story-driven Americana to the stage, joined by singer-songwriter BettySoo. McMurtry’s vivid character songs draw on family history and American life, while BettySoo pairs clear vocals with folk-rooted guitar and sharp storytelling. All ages; standing room only. Doors open at 7 PM.
The Grey Eagle
32.81
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 28 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
The Grey Eagle
185 Clingman AveAsheville, North Carolina 28801
828-232-5800
info@thegreyeagle.com