Jack Blocker - 5/23
Jack Blocker - 5/23
Jack Blocker is a Texas-born singer-songwriter known for honest storytelling and heartfelt performances. Inspired by legends like Townes Van Zandt, Willie Nelson, and Kris Kristofferson, his sound is “friendly, honest, and Texan,” whether backed by a full band or solo acoustic.
His debut album, The Land On Most High, captures nostalgic moments and everyday memories, establishing him as a rising voice in country music. Blocker’s goal is simple: create songs that feel personal, lasting, and deeply relatable.
White Horse Black Mountain
$22
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Event Supported By
White Horse Black Mountain
(828) 669-0816
boxoffice@whitehorseblackmountain.com
White Horse Black Mountain
05 Montreat Rd, Black Mountain, NC 28711Black Mountain , North Carolina 28711
(828) 669-0816
boxoffice@whitehorseblackmountain.com