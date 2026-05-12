Jack Blocker - 5/23

Jack Blocker is a Texas-born singer-songwriter known for honest storytelling and heartfelt performances. Inspired by legends like Townes Van Zandt, Willie Nelson, and Kris Kristofferson, his sound is “friendly, honest, and Texan,” whether backed by a full band or solo acoustic.

His debut album, The Land On Most High, captures nostalgic moments and everyday memories, establishing him as a rising voice in country music. Blocker’s goal is simple: create songs that feel personal, lasting, and deeply relatable.