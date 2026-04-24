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J and The Causeways - 5/29

J and The Causeways - 5/29

STANDING ROOM ONLY
J & THE CAUSEWAYS

New Orleans soul/rock powerhouse ensemble J & The Causeways debut album, Motions, conjures a universal theme of togetherness and compassion — melodies and lyrics cultivated with a keen understanding of reaching one another through healing and transcendence. Singer and keyboardist Jordan Anderson leads with a soaring level of octave prowess and sonic range akin to that of other renowned soul acts like St. Paul & The Broken Bones or Brittany Howard. Captured by famed musicians/producers Robert Mercurio and Ben Ellman (both members of NOLA cosmic funk outfit Galactic) at Studio in the Country and Esplanade Studios, Motions is a record soaked in the freewheelin’ ethos and sonic tones of a vibrant city that Anderson proudly calls home.

The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$23.69
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801