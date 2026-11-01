Izzi Hughes and Andrew Thelston: Live at Trailside Brewing - 11/20

Izzi Hughes and Andrew Thelston, two powerhouse local musicians, deliver an unforgettable show packed with soaring vocals, masterful guitar work, and rich harmonies. Thelston—frontman of the award-winning Andrew Thelston Band—brings high-energy, funk-infused rock ’n’ roll, while Hughes, an acclaimed vocalist and local favorite, delivers a soulful voice and magnetic stage presence. Together, they span decades of music—from Fleetwood Mac to Lady Gaga—sprinkled with originals that are sure to become new favorites.