Irregular Bezel Workshop with Tiffany Payne

So you want to set odd shaped cabochons? I’ve got you! In this class you will learn to hand fabricate a custom sterling silver bezel setting for stones with varied shapes and heights. Through this experience you will use skills such as sawing, filing, soldering, bezel setting, finishing, and various polishing or surface texture options.

Experience is great, but not necessary.

This is a skills based workshop, but you will leave with a finished pendant.

I will have rose cut stone options available the day of class, but if you have an irregular or interestingly shaped cabochon you are hoping to set, please bring it. Just keep in mind that it needs to have a flat back (or close to flat) and if it is too large or too tall for the materials we have, we may be limited; in that case I can give you guidance on what materials you would need to procure to set it on your own in the future.

Workshop Cost $200

Materials Fee $40-$60 depending on your choices of materials