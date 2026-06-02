Irene Wortham's Fall Festival - 10/17

Join us for the Irene Wortham Fall Festival on Saturday, October 17, 2026, for a fun-filled day of family-friendly activities and community connection! Enjoy bouncy houses, food trucks, pumpkin decorating, face painting, cotton candy, popcorn, prizes, a live DJ, and so much more. This free community event is a great opportunity to learn more about Irene Wortham and connect with other like-minded organizations and businesses serving our region. Interested in volunteering or hosting a table? Contact Jenny Thomas at jthomas@iwcnc.org for more information.