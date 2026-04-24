Infamous Hollman Sisters - 5/10

Blood harmonies, original tunes and a little Appalchian charm.

Hailing from the Appalachian Mountains of North Carolina, these southern siblings delight with their pure unique style and blend of eclectic Americana and original, blood harmonies and matriarchal melodies.

As sisters, Rebecca and Katherine began their harmonious journey at birth. Writing, creating and sculpting sound was a family birthright and music a family affair.

Over time,their ethereal blood harmonies have received particular notoriety as the front women of the Celtic Rock band, Tuatha Dea. The girls have left their indelible signature vocals across a myriad of traditions and genres from Americana to Celtic to Rock and beyond. Yet, through it all their Appalachian roots remain true and constant.

“The Infamous Holman Sisters” features the incredible melodic and sweeping musical stylings of Miss Dawn Cunningham on violin. Dawn’s textured layering and emotional melodies dynamically infuse and perfectly compliments both original ballads and fan favorites. Her lifelong devotion to her craft is instantaneously recognizable from note one and she completes this triad of feminine southern energy charm.

Accompanied by “The Sister Misters” Danny and Chris the group provides a full sound that exudes the close family connection.

Now residing in the Appalachian Mountains of east Tennessee, the ladies are excited to be exploring their creative roots through emotional storytelling and original melody.

Sunday, May 10th at 7:30 pm, The suggested price per ticket is $20