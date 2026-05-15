Indoor Mixer and Open House at Tryon Arts and Crafts School - 5/15

Join us for a special indoor Open House at Tryon Arts & Crafts School as we kick off the Westside Mixers season! This free, community "friendraiser" celebrates the vibrant spirit of our mountain artisans. Rain or shine, we are opening our doors for an evening of local craft, music, and connection inside our historic facility.

Experience the Magic of Craft (Indoors!)

Our mixers are an open invitation to explore the world of fine craft. During this indoor Open House, our entire campus comes alive with:

Live Demonstrations: Witness professional artisans in action throughout our specialized studios, showcasing techniques in blacksmithing, pottery, woodworking, and more.

Youth Art Corner: Free, hands-on craft projects for children, ensuring the next generation of makers gets a head start. Youth crafts are generously sponsored by the Polk County Community Foundation.

Gallery Access: Explore the TACS Gallery and our Heritage Collection to see world-class work from regional artists.

The Westside Mixer series is proudly sponsored by Duke Energy's America250 Grant and New View Realty.

Featured Events & Traditions

The Return of the Empty Bowls Pottery Throwdown

We are excited to announce that the Empty Bowls Pottery Throwdown returns this year! Watch as local potters compete in high-energy challenges right in our clay studio. This high-spirited event serves as a creative prelude to the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser hosted by Thermal Belt Outreach, helping to raise awareness and support for neighbors facing food insecurity in our community.

Season Kickoff: Open House & Instructor Showcase

Friday, May 15, 2026 | 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Celebrate the start of the season as we transform our school into a festive indoor venue! This event coincides with the opening of the Instructors’ Gallery Showcase, featuring the high-caliber work of the faculty who lead our workshops and camps.

Open Studios: Wander through our professional workspaces to meet the artists and see where the magic happens.

Live Music: We are thrilled to host The Burnett Sisters Band on our indoor stage. Known for their breathtaking harmonies and mastery of bluegrass, old-time, and folk traditions, they provide the perfect soundtrack for our kickoff.

Food, Drink & Fun

No mixer is complete without local flavors. Enjoy a rotating selection of:

TACS Grill: Grab some fresh "Grub off the TACS Grill," featuring cookout favorites.

Craft Beverages: Local beer, Biltmore wines, and refreshing non-alcoholic options.

Indoor Activities: Fun for all ages throughout our hallways and studios.

Plan Your Visit

Admission: FREE and open to the public.

Location: Tryon Arts & Crafts School, 373 Harmon Field Rd., Tryon, NC.

Come for the craft, stay for the music, and leave with a sense of community. We’ll see you inside for the Open House!

