Imani Winds
Imani Winds
Acclaimed chamber ensemble Imani Winds brings its signature artistry and adventurous programming to Brevard.
The evening showcases Elliott Carter’s Quintet for Winds, Françaix’s sparkling Wind Quintet No. 2, and three works by Andy Akiho: Longing, the vibrant Synesthesia Suite, and the rousing Be Loud! Be Loved! Be Longing!
PROGRAM
ANDY AKIHO Longing
ELLIOTT CARTER Quintet for Winds
ANDY AKIHO Synesthesia Suite
JEAN FRANÇAIX Wind Quintet No. 2
ANDY AKIHO Be Loud! Be Loved! Be Longing!
Brevard Music Center - Parker Concert Hall
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 6 Jul 2026
Brevard Music Center - Parker Concert Hall
349 Andante LnBrevard, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2105