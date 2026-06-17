Acclaimed chamber ensemble Imani Winds brings its signature artistry and adventurous programming to Brevard.

The evening showcases Elliott Carter’s Quintet for Winds, Françaix’s sparkling Wind Quintet No. 2, and three works by Andy Akiho: Longing, the vibrant Synesthesia Suite, and the rousing Be Loud! Be Loved! Be Longing!

PROGRAM

ANDY AKIHO Longing

ELLIOTT CARTER Quintet for Winds

ANDY AKIHO Synesthesia Suite

JEAN FRANÇAIX Wind Quintet No. 2

ANDY AKIHO Be Loud! Be Loved! Be Longing!