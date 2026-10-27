Ilhan Saferali Quartet - 11/22

Ilhan Saferali has swiftly garnered widespread recognition within New York City’s vibrant jazz scene and has caught the attention of numerous jazz greats. Proficient in both trumpet and piano, Ilhan has achieved remarkable success early in his career.

Originally from Vancouver, Canada, Ilhan relocated to New York City to pursue studies at The New School’s jazz program. His style blends classic influences such as Thelonious Monk and Charlie Parker with contemporary inspirations like Christian Scott and Immanuel Wilkins, and he has shared the stage with Kamasi Washington, George Coleman, Johnny O’Neal and Joe Farnsworth.

Featuring: Raphael Silverman (guitar), Steve LaSpina (bass) and Tosh Kachad (drums).

Sunday, November 22 at Hotel Eve Jazz Club & Cocktail Lounge, 56 N Lexington Ave, Asheville. Shows at 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM. $15. Advance reservations and tickets are recommended. 21+.

Happens on the following Dates:

Nov 22, 2026, 7:00pm to 8:30pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Nov 22, 2026, 9:00pm to 10:30pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

