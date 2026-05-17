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Home Sweet Home Abstract Painting Workshop

Home Sweet Home Abstract Painting Workshop

Local mixed media artist Miranda Wildman welcomes you to the whimsical world of abstract landscape painting. Using wood painting panels as our substrate, we will explore layers upon layers of abstract mark making with vibrant acrylic paint. After we have set the stage with our luscious painted backgrounds, we will add quaint cottages, grand facades, and beautiful abodes with Miranda’s favorite image transfer techniques. With step by step instructions, this abstract painting workshop is fully guided. For final touches Miranda will present surprise mixed media materials to embellish our spectacular scenes! Each participant will leave with a unique, abstract landscape painting on wood ready to display or give as a gift.
All materials provided; all experience levels welcome; everybody welcome.

Red House Art Gallery & Studios
$85.00
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Red House Art Gallery & Studios
828-699-0351
info@redhousegallery.org
https://www.redhousegallery.org/

Artist Group Info

Miranda Wildman
mirandawildmanart@gmail.com
https://www.mirandawildman.com/about
Red House Art Gallery & Studios
101 Cherry Street
Black Mountain, North Carolina 28711
828-669-0351
info@redhousegallery.org
https://redhousegallery.org/workshops