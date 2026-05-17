Home Sweet Home Abstract Painting Workshop

Local mixed media artist Miranda Wildman welcomes you to the whimsical world of abstract landscape painting. Using wood painting panels as our substrate, we will explore layers upon layers of abstract mark making with vibrant acrylic paint. After we have set the stage with our luscious painted backgrounds, we will add quaint cottages, grand facades, and beautiful abodes with Miranda’s favorite image transfer techniques. With step by step instructions, this abstract painting workshop is fully guided. For final touches Miranda will present surprise mixed media materials to embellish our spectacular scenes! Each participant will leave with a unique, abstract landscape painting on wood ready to display or give as a gift.

All materials provided; all experience levels welcome; everybody welcome.