“Holiday Spectacular” Drag Brunch to Benefit Loving Food Resources - 12/13

Asheville Drag Brunch unwraps its “Holiday Spectacular” on Sunday, December 13, bringing holiday favorites and festive mischief to Ella Asheville. Two seatings—11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.— eight performances, brunch by Biscuithead, and proceeds will benefit Loving Food Resources. Tickets begin at $25 and are available at AshevilleDragBrunch.com. All ages are welcome.

Devida presides as hostess of the holiday hoopla, with festive performances by Nicolette Patch, Kay Russo, and Beulah Land, sure to put some jingle in the season. Even Santa is making an appearance! Guests are encouraged to arrive in their favorite holiday garb—ugly sweaters and glamorous getups are equally welcome at this festive affair. With holiday classics and just enough mischief, this brunch promises to make spirits bright—and possibly a little extra.

Produced by Bearded Lady Productions 501(c)3. For more information and tickets, visit www.AshevilleDragBrunch.com.

