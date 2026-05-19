High Horse - 6/05

HIGH HORSE is a Boston-based progressive-acoustic stringband breathing the energy of alternative rock into an indelible blend of Bluegrass, Old-time, and Folk magic with crisp vocals and virtuosic chops. Four friends with three bows, one pick, and great vibes deliver a rollicking romp as the band High Horse.

Comprised of fiddler Carson McHaney, cellist Karl Henry, guitarist G Rockwell, and bassist Noah Harrington; the band draws from their varied musical backgrounds to explore and perform original compositions and tunes from diverse folk traditions.

Friday, June 5th – 7:30 – We want everyone to access the healing power of music! Perhaps you can only afford a few dollars or maybe you have resources to cover the cost for others. Pay What You Can! You may enter your desired donation amount below. The suggested price per ticket is $22.00.