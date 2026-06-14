"HIGH Heels" Drag Show

Bearded Lady Productions is bringing “High Heels” back to Plant Bar’s South Slope location on Thursday, July 9th at 7:00 p.m. After a wildly successful debut, this elevated drag experience returns by popular demand for another evening of high-energy entertainment and mid-summer mischief. Tickets are $5–$10 and available now at BeardedLadyProductions.org.

Hosted by the delightfully unpredictable Natasha Noir Nightly, “High Heels” delivers a playful and polished drag experience designed for locals who prefer their entertainment elevated and their mornings hangover-free. The incredible performers will offer a lineup packed with unforgettable performances guaranteed to keep the crowd buzzing long after the final number.

Produced by Bearded Lady Productions 501(c)3. For more information and tickets, visit AshevilleDragBrunch.com.

