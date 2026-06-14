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"HIGH Heels" Drag Show

"HIGH Heels" Drag Show

Bearded Lady Productions is bringing “High Heels” back to Plant Bar’s South Slope location on Thursday, July 9th at 7:00 p.m. After a wildly successful debut, this elevated drag experience returns by popular demand for another evening of high-energy entertainment and mid-summer mischief. Tickets are $5–$10 and available now at BeardedLadyProductions.org.

Hosted by the delightfully unpredictable Natasha Noir Nightly, “High Heels” delivers a playful and polished drag experience designed for locals who prefer their entertainment elevated and their mornings hangover-free. The incredible performers will offer a lineup packed with unforgettable performances guaranteed to keep the crowd buzzing long after the final number.

Produced by Bearded Lady Productions 501(c)3. For more information and tickets, visit AshevilleDragBrunch.com.

Plant Bar
$5-$10
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Bearded Lady Productions
pr@ashevilledragbrunch.com
Plant Bar
32 Banks Ave #105
Asheville, North Carolina 28801
(828) 301-6263
hello@visitplantbar.com
https://visitplantbar.com/