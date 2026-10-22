Paint "He's a Mean One" step by step with local artist Alisha Bridges of Creative Canvas at Stubborn Mule, Landrum's barn-style scratch kitchen and brewery. No experience needed: your canvas comes pre-traced, and paints, brushes and an apron are provided. Order food and a house-brewed beer while you paint, and take your painting home. Plan on about two hours; come 15–30 minutes early to order.