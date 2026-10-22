He's a Mean One Paint and Sip at Stubborn Mule - 12/07
He's a Mean One Paint and Sip at Stubborn Mule - 12/07
Paint "He's a Mean One" step by step with local artist Alisha Bridges of Creative Canvas at Stubborn Mule, Landrum's barn-style scratch kitchen and brewery. No experience needed: your canvas comes pre-traced, and paints, brushes and an apron are provided. Order food and a house-brewed beer while you paint, and take your painting home. Plan on about two hours; come 15–30 minutes early to order.
Stubborn Mule Restaurant & Brewery
$45 ($40 each with a friend)
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 7 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Creative Canvas by Alisha
864-612-7144
info@ccbyalisha.com
Stubborn Mule Restaurant & Brewery
501 N Howard AveLandrum, South Carolina 29356
864-457-1117