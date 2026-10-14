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Heavy Lifters present Skalloween - 10/24

Heavy Lifters present Skalloween - 10/24

Heavy Lifters are a ska band from WNC, present SKAlloween at 185 King Street in Brevard, NC on 10/24/26. This is the 3rd annual Skalloween hosted by the lifters and they have a set of Halloween themed tunes, a costume contest, stand-up comedy, and other surprises in store. The winner of the costume contest will win a $50 gift card and a Heavy Lifters hat! You don't want to miss this. Come and get down with the spookiest ska band around.

185 King Street
$12
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Heavy Lifters
theheavyliftersband@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/heavy__lifters/
185 King Street
185 King Street
Brevard, North Carolina
https://www.185kingst.com/events/calendar-of-events