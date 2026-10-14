Heavy Lifters present Skalloween - 10/24

Heavy Lifters are a ska band from WNC, present SKAlloween at 185 King Street in Brevard, NC on 10/24/26. This is the 3rd annual Skalloween hosted by the lifters and they have a set of Halloween themed tunes, a costume contest, stand-up comedy, and other surprises in store. The winner of the costume contest will win a $50 gift card and a Heavy Lifters hat! You don't want to miss this. Come and get down with the spookiest ska band around.