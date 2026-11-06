Harmonic Flow: Mindful Movement Qigong and Sound Healing -11/14

Harmonic Flow: Mindful Movement Qigong & Sound Healing is more than a class—it is an immersive journey where gentle Mindful Movement Qigong, live sound healing, and deep rest come together to cultivate presence, balance, and inner renewal.

Thoughtfully guided by Marga Fripp, Certified Qigong Teacher and Expressive Arts Therapist, and Michelle Koster, Sound Healing Guide and Yogi, this intimate experience blends flowing movement with the resonant tones of singing bowls, gongs, chimes, and other sacred instruments, creating a seamless conversation between movement, sound, breath, and stillness.

Whether you are longing to ease stress, restore your energy, or simply step away from the busyness of everyday life, you will be welcomed exactly as you are. No previous Qigong experience is needed, and every movement can be comfortably adapted for all abilities, including seated participation.

Leave feeling grounded, refreshed, and deeply restored—with renewed energy, an open heart, and a lasting sense of inner harmony.