Hansel and Gretel: An Appalachian Musical Retelling - 6/12,13

Hansel & Gretel

An Appalachian Musical Retelling

by Ben Mackel

Presented by: Be Young. A Theatre Collective

This haunting reimagining of the classic Grimm tale, now set in 1940 Appalachia, features a soulful, live score of banjo, guitar, and spoons.The story follows a family navigating the hardships of the Great Depression through bravery, trust, loss, and love. It is a timeless journey that is authentic, heart-wrenching, and hopeful—mountain theatre for folks of all ages.

Five professional actor/musicians: Will Hartz, Dax Dupuy, Ben Mackel, Glenna Grant, Betsy Bisson

Performances:

June 12 - 7pm

June 13 - 10 am & 2 pm