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Hansel and Gretel: An Appalachian Musical Retelling - 6/12,13

Hansel and Gretel: An Appalachian Musical Retelling - 6/12,13

Hansel & Gretel
An Appalachian Musical Retelling
by Ben Mackel
Presented by: Be Young. A Theatre Collective

This haunting reimagining of the classic Grimm tale, now set in 1940 Appalachia, features a soulful, live score of banjo, guitar, and spoons.The story follows a family navigating the hardships of the Great Depression through bravery, trust, loss, and love. It is a timeless journey that is authentic, heart-wrenching, and hopeful—mountain theatre for folks of all ages.

Five professional actor/musicians: Will Hartz, Dax Dupuy, Ben Mackel, Glenna Grant, Betsy Bisson

Performances:
June 12 - 7pm
June 13 - 10 am & 2 pm

North Carolina Stage Company
$12 - $22
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Be Young. A Theatre Collective
(828) 239-0263
BeYoungTheatre@gmail.com
BeYoungTheatre.org
North Carolina Stage Company
15 Stage Lane
Asheville, North Carolina 28801
828-239-0263
boxoffice@ncstage.org
https://www.ncstage.org