Hans Williams - 1/22

STANDING ROOM ONLY

** Hans Williams has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket goes to supporting organizations working for equity, access, and dignity for all. www.plus1.org

HANS WILLIAMS

New Orleans-based singer-songwriter Hans Williams makes soulful, dreamy folk shaped by the people and places closest to him. His debut album, Songs for the Neighbors, was born in the backyard of his Bayou St. John home, where late-night jams and intimate shows regularly spill over fences and through open windows. Recorded largely live at the house with his longtime band and producer Phin Choukas (Noah Kahan), the record blends folk with touches of soul, funk, psychedelia, and country. At its heart, Songs for the Neighbors is about connection with friends, lovers, family, neighbors, and those no longer here. Warm, intimate, and deeply human, the album captures the feeling of people making music together and Williams’ belief that even the smallest act of reaching out can bring us closer. Now, Williams is excited to bring Songs for the Neighbors out of the backyard and onto the stage. To play these songs live, see familiar faces, meet new ones, and share the record with the people who have been listening along the way.