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Hands-On Forestry Workshop: How to Identify and Control Invasive Plants - 6/27

Hands-On Forestry Workshop: How to Identify and Control Invasive Plants - 6/27

Join EcoForesters, the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy, and the North Carolina Wildlife Federation for a hands-on workshop on invasive species identification and control! This workshop will cover how invasives impact forest health, how to identify invasive plants, and control methods and strategies. Long pants and close toed shoes will be required to participate in the in-person field session. RSVP is required to attend, so register today!

SAHC's Bowditch Bottoms Preserve
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

EcoForesters
828-484-6842
lang@ecoforesters.org
https://www.ecoforesters.org/
SAHC's Bowditch Bottoms Preserve
1291 NC-80
Burnsville, North Carolina 28732