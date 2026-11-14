Handel's "Messiah" 12/6
Handel's "Messiah" 12/6
Handel’s “Messiah” Presented by the Weaverville Music Study Club since 1948
Sunday, December 6th 4:00 p.m.
First Baptist Church 63 N. Main St. Weaverville, NC
Directed by Chuck Taft with Organist Eric Fricke and Soloists Amanda Horton (Soprano), Rachel Hansbury (Alto), Casey Edwards (Tenor), Jonathan Ross (Bass) and an area-wide community chorus. Sponsored by local businesses, organizations and patrons. A freewill offering will be taken to offset expenses.
First Baptist Church of Weaverville
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Weaverville Music Study Club
Artist Group Info
Tim Lowry
jmtotman@yahoo.com
First Baptist Church of Weaverville
63 N. Main St.Weavereville, North Carolina 28787
828-645-6720