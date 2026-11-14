© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Handel's "Messiah" 12/6

Handel's "Messiah" 12/6

Handel’s “Messiah” Presented by the Weaverville Music Study Club since 1948
Sunday, December 6th 4:00 p.m.
First Baptist Church 63 N. Main St. Weaverville, NC
Directed by Chuck Taft with Organist Eric Fricke and Soloists Amanda Horton (Soprano), Rachel Hansbury (Alto), Casey Edwards (Tenor), Jonathan Ross (Bass) and an area-wide community chorus. Sponsored by local businesses, organizations and patrons. A freewill offering will be taken to offset expenses.

First Baptist Church of Weaverville
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Weaverville Music Study Club

Artist Group Info

Tim Lowry
jmtotman@yahoo.com
https://www.storytellertimlowry.com/
First Baptist Church of Weaverville
63 N. Main St.
Weavereville, North Carolina 28787
828-645-6720