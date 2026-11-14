Handel's "Messiah" 12/6

Handel’s “Messiah” Presented by the Weaverville Music Study Club since 1948

Sunday, December 6th 4:00 p.m.

First Baptist Church 63 N. Main St. Weaverville, NC

Directed by Chuck Taft with Organist Eric Fricke and Soloists Amanda Horton (Soprano), Rachel Hansbury (Alto), Casey Edwards (Tenor), Jonathan Ross (Bass) and an area-wide community chorus. Sponsored by local businesses, organizations and patrons. A freewill offering will be taken to offset expenses.

