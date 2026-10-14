Handel's Messiah - 12/03

A beloved annual tradition, Handel’s Messiah returns for a jubilant celebration of the holiday season! Join members of the BMC family and guest artists for a night filled with joy, cheer, and wonder.

Few masterworks have transcended time and popularity such as George Frideric Handel’s Messiah, transforming it into an unmissable holiday tradition for many. Brimming with glory and grandeur, this performance promises passionate arias and thrilling choruses, including the indomitable “Hallelujah” chorus.