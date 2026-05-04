Hammered Wide Band Ring

Join us in this hands on class where you will make a hammered sterling silver wide band ring. One of Ignite's fabulous instructors will take you through the process step by step including soldering, shaping, hammering, and finishing your ring.

These also make great wedding bands! Come make your own wedding bands (or each other’s) in our fully equipped studio. Or just take this as a fun make-and-take in our amazing maker space. This class is a little taste of what it’s like to make jewelry as a profession.

You'll leave with a beautiful ring made to size in our downtown Asheville metalsmithing studio.

$120 includes all materials

Arrive 15 minutes early to sign the safety waiver and get settled.

*Convenient parking is available just below the studio in either the Harrah's Parking Garage or Rankin Parking Garage, 1st hour is free!