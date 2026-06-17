Janiec Opera Company

Brevard Festival Orchestra

Dean Anthony, stage director

Emily Urbanek, conductor

The Janiec Opera Company presents Gilbert and Sullivan’s beloved comic opera H.M.S. Pinafore.

Filled with witty satire, charming characters, and unforgettable melodies, this operetta follows the romantic entanglements and social mishaps aboard a British naval ship. Performed with the Brevard Festival Orchestra, it remains one of the most delightful classics of the operatic stage.

PROGRAM

GILBERT & SULLIVAN H.M.S. Pinafore