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H.M.S. Pinafore

H.M.S. Pinafore

Janiec Opera Company
Brevard Festival Orchestra
Dean Anthony, stage director
Emily Urbanek, conductor

The Janiec Opera Company presents Gilbert and Sullivan’s beloved comic opera H.M.S. Pinafore.

Filled with witty satire, charming characters, and unforgettable melodies, this operetta follows the romantic entanglements and social mishaps aboard a British naval ship. Performed with the Brevard Festival Orchestra, it remains one of the most delightful classics of the operatic stage.

PROGRAM
GILBERT & SULLIVAN H.M.S. Pinafore

Porter Center // Brevard College
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Brevard Music Center
828-862-2105
https://www.brevardmusic.org/event/h-m-s-pinafore-2/
Porter Center // Brevard College
1 Brevard College Dr
Brevard, North Carolina 28712