H.M.S. Pinafore
H.M.S. Pinafore
Janiec Opera Company
Brevard Festival Orchestra
Dean Anthony, stage director
Emily Urbanek, conductor
The Janiec Opera Company presents Gilbert and Sullivan’s beloved comic opera H.M.S. Pinafore.
Filled with witty satire, charming characters, and unforgettable melodies, this operetta follows the romantic entanglements and social mishaps aboard a British naval ship. Performed with the Brevard Festival Orchestra, it remains one of the most delightful classics of the operatic stage.
PROGRAM
GILBERT & SULLIVAN H.M.S. Pinafore
Porter Center // Brevard College
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Brevard Music Center
828-862-2105
Porter Center // Brevard College
1 Brevard College DrBrevard, North Carolina 28712