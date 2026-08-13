Gypsy Reverie brings the romance of international café music to life with rich acoustic strings, gypsy jazz, and melodies from around the world. Led by violinist Joseph Arnold, a 15-year veteran of the Hot Club of Philadelphia, this Asheville-based quartet draws inspiration from the musical traditions of Europe and the Americas.

The quartet features Joseph Arnold on violin, Adam Rose on guitar, Albi Podrizki on rhythm guitar, and Erik Alvar on bass.

Their show, World Tour in One Night, takes audiences from the jazz clubs of 1930s Paris to the fado houses of Lisbon, the lively streets of New Orleans, and the tango bars of Buenos Aires. Along the way, Arnold shares brief stories about the music and its origins, adding a personal touch to each stop.

Fresh off two sold-out performances of their Evening in Lisbon series in Asheville, Gypsy Reverie offers an evening of expressive string playing, musical storytelling, and the atmosphere of a candlelit café.

More info: https://whitehorseblackmountain.org/product/gypsy-reverie/