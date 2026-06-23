GVLJazz Underground: Jeff Sipe Trio | Jazz Fusion and Beyond... 7/14

Master drummer and founding member of Aquarium Rescue Unit, Jeff Sipe brings a trio to Coffee Underground whose combined experience spans decades and generations – united by a shared love of improvisation, adventure, and the spaces between genres.

Jeff’s celebrated avant-garde jazz trio from the 90s with Swedish bassist Jonas Hellborg and Memphis guitarist Shawn Lane is the inspiration behind the group you’ll be witnessing on July 14th — expect dynamic swings from whisper-soft beauty to thunderous presence.

Joining Jeff is Carson Moore (electric banjo), a Greenville native and former Fine Arts Center student who will be entering his senior year at Berklee College of Music. Carson has studied with jazz guitarist Mike Stern, and has elevated the banjo into a vehicle for Indian classical, modern jazz, and fearless improvisation. Rounding out the trio is Asher Hill (bass) who brings deep groove and intelligent playfulness. They recently finished recording an album with Dave Easley (pedal steel guitar) who will be joining them for this mini-tour of 3 shows across the Southeast that week - this is their only stop in South Carolina! Last but not least, old friends with Jeff since their Atlanta days, local pianist Keith Davis will join in on some familiar standards.

The music will be a good balance, as Jeff puts it, of mystery and familiarity. From jazz standards by Ahmad Jamal and Chick Corea to fully improvised explorations (think John McLaughlin’s Mahavishnu Orchestra) — sometimes swinging, sometimes spacy and exploratory – you’ll get a nice preview of their recently recorded album due to be released in a few months.

