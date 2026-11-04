Group Art Exhibit Opening: “coexistence // collision” at Flood Gallery

Flood Gallery Fine Art Center announces its next open exhibition, featuring 25+ local artists showing multiple perspectives & styles, inspired by the title’s theme, “coexistence // collision”. Artwork may include ceramic, stained glass, painting, drawing, photography, collage, assemblage, printmaking, enamel, fiber arts, digital media, mixed media, and more.

Light refreshments available, live music TBD.

Show runs through January.

Located off I-240 Exit 8, River Ridge Business Center, behind Sun Soo Martial Arts, next to Hot Yoga Asheville & Asheville Dance Theater

