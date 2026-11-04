Group Art Exhibit Opening: “coexistence // collision” at Flood Gallery
Group Art Exhibit Opening: “coexistence // collision” at Flood Gallery
Flood Gallery Fine Art Center announces its next open exhibition, featuring 25+ local artists showing multiple perspectives & styles, inspired by the title’s theme, “coexistence // collision”. Artwork may include ceramic, stained glass, painting, drawing, photography, collage, assemblage, printmaking, enamel, fiber arts, digital media, mixed media, and more.
Light refreshments available, live music TBD.
Show runs through January.
Located off I-240 Exit 8, River Ridge Business Center, behind Sun Soo Martial Arts, next to Hot Yoga Asheville & Asheville Dance Theater
Flood Gallery Fine Art Center
03:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Flood Gallery Fine Art Center
8282733332
Carlos@floodgallery.org
Flood Gallery Fine Art Center
850 Blue Ridge RoadBlack Mountain, North Carolina 28711
828-273-3332
carlos@floodgallery.org