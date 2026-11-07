Ground Sound: Experimental Music Series with Infinitikiss and Orches Limita - 11/11
Ground Sound: Experimental Music Series with Infinitikiss and Orches Limita - 11/11
Next Wednesday on 11/11, come on out for our next installment of Ground Sound, featuring musicians @infinitikiss and @orches.limita playing drums, hammered dulcimer, and more! $10 suggested donations, all of which goes to the musicians
Leveller Brewing Co.
$10 suggested donation
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Leveller Brewing
katarina@levellerbrewing.com
Leveller Brewing Co.
25 N Main St.Weaverville, North Carolina 28787