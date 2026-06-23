Greer Farmers Market Christmas Festival

Greer Farmers Market Presents 2-Day Christmas Festival at Greer City Park

December 5 & 6 , 2026 | 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM | Greer City Park

Greer, SC – The Greer Farmers Market, in partnership with the City of Greer, is proud to present its annual Christmas Market on Saturday, December 5 and Sunday, December 6, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the beautiful Greer City Park (301 E Poinsett St, Greer, SC 29651).

This beloved two-day holiday festival will feature over 65 farmers, makers, and bakers, as well as local food trucks, live music, and children’s activities. Families and friends are invited to shop for unique holiday gifts, enjoy festive treats, and celebrate the season in the heart of Downtown Greer.

Children's activities include crafts, bounce house (weather permitting), and free $5 produce vouchers for kids through our POP Club Programs.

Set against the backdrop of Greer City Park’s 12-acre tree canopy, the market offers visitors paved sidewalks, a playground, fountains, open fields, shuttle service, and convenient amenities including restrooms. Guests can enjoy the festive atmosphere while supporting local businesses and farmers.

The Christmas Festival is part of a larger slate of seasonal celebrations across Greer. To explore more holiday festivities happening in town, visit discovergreer.com.

About the Greer Farmers Market

Since its founding in 2015, the Greer Farmers Market has grown from a small gathering of 10 vendors on Trade Street to a thriving non-profit 501(c)(3) organization hosting year-round events at Greer City Park. Today, the market regularly features over 70 vendors and welcomes more than 2,000 attendees at peak events. Seasonal markets are held weekly from May through August and monthly from September through April, culminating in the annual 2-day Christmas Festival.

The Market serves a diverse community of shoppers—young families, professionals, and seniors alike—while staying true to its mission: to support local farmers, bakers, and hand-made businesses by providing an accessible platform to sell in-season goods directly to Greer residents and visitors. The Market is committed to fostering a healthy, sustainable food system, community education, and a thriving local economy.

Join us December 5 & 6 for the Christmas Market at Greer City Park—where holiday spirit, local makers, and community come together.

