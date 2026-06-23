Greer Farmers Market Chili Cookoff - 11/15

The Greer Farmers Market is excited to announce the return of its Annual Chili Cookoff Fundraiser, happening Sunday, November 15, 11AM-2PM at Greer City Park.

This year’s event will feature more than 45 local farmers, makers, and bakers, alongside live music, food trucks, and family-friendly fun.

The highlight of the day is the Chili Cookoff, where community members can sample delicious chili recipes and cast their vote for the best. Taste tickets are just $1 each—purchase one ticket per contestant to try them all. Every ticket purchase supports the Greer Farmers Market and its food assistance programs.

Chili tasters will receive a voting stick to cast their ballot for the People’s Choice Award (votes must be submitted by 1:30 PM). In addition, a panel of expert judges will select the Judges’ Choice Award winner. Winners will be announced during the ceremony at 1:45 PM.

Competitors will continue serving chili until 2:00 PM or until sold out, so guests are encouraged to come hungry and try them all. Tickets and voting will be available at the Greer Farmers Market booths.

Want to compete? The Chili Cookoff is open to businesses, groups, and individuals. Sign-ups are available now at greerfarmersmarket.com through October 31.

Bring the whole family to enjoy an evening of local shopping, great food, and community spirit. All vendors are local within 50 miles of Greer, making this event a true celebration of Greer and the Upstate.

Also don’t miss:

Christmas Festival:10AM-2PM

December 5 and 6 in Greer City Park

About the Greer Farmers Market

Since its founding in 2015, the Greer Farmers Market has grown from a small gathering of 10 vendors on Trade Street to a thriving non-profit 501(c)(3) organization hosting year-round events at Greer City Park. Today, the market regularly features over 70 vendors and welcomes more than 2,000 attendees at peak events. Seasonal markets are held weekly from May through August and monthly from September through April, culminating in the annual 2-day Christmas Festival.

